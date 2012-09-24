Emmys 2012: Get Claire Danes’ Winning Beauty Look

Claire Danes looked incredible in her floor-length canary yellow Lanvin gown at the Emmy Awards last night. Her hair and makeup was flawless and complimented her look to perfection.

Celebrity hairstylist, Peter Butler created Claire’s hairstyle by “channeling Veronica Lake to create elegant yet-natural waves.” Her simple glamorous hair worked perfectly with her more dramatic beauty look. Matin Maulawizada from Laura Mercier said Claire’s beauty look was inspired by “a casual nod to old Hollywood glamour.”

To recreate Claire’s sultry look, click through the slideshow and follow the tips!