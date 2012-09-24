Emmys 2012: Get Claire Danes’ Winning Beauty Look

Claire Danes looked incredible in her floor-length canary yellow Lanvin gown at the Emmy Awards last night. Her hair and makeup was flawless and complimented her look to perfection.
Celebrity hairstylist, Peter Butler created Claire’s hairstyle by “channeling Veronica Lake to create elegant yet-natural waves.” Her simple glamorous hair worked perfectly with her more dramatic beauty look. Matin Maulawizada from Laura Mercier said Claire’s beauty look was inspired by “a casual nod to old Hollywood glamour.”
To recreate Claire’s sultry look, click through the slideshow and follow the tips!
Find out how to get Claire Danes' gorgeous smokey eye and glam waves.
Claire's dramatic cat eye and bold pink blush looked fantastic against her canary yellow gown.
Before blow drying hair, prep by using 10 drops of this solution from the roots to the ends of the damp hair. (John Frieda Frizz-Ease Sheer Solution, $9.99 at JohnFrieda.com)
To create more voluminous texture without the frizz requires a curl reviving mousse. Apply to hair by combing through in order for the formula to evenly distribute. (John Frieda Frizz-Ease Curl Reviver Mousse, $5.99, JohnFrieda.com)
To create natural loose waves, use a 1.25" curling iron. Wrap hair in various sections and spray a finishing spray to complete the look. (T3 SinglePass Twirl Curling Iron, $89.92. QVC.com)
Matin Maulawizada, Global Artistry Director for Laura Mercier, used a black eye pencil to add definition to Claire's eyes. (Laura Mercier eye pencil in extreme black, $20, LauraMercier.com)
To complement Claire's electric yellow dress, Matin heavily lined her eyes with a black gold kohl pencil to bring out the beautiful shade. (Laura Mercier Kohl Pencil in Black Gold, $20, LauraMercier.com)
To get Claire's glowy complexion, try NARS' lightweight sheer glow foundation to achieve a satin-finished look. (NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $42, Narscosmetics.com)
To soften the sultry look, dab a highly pigmented blush on your cheeks. (LORAC pink blush, $20, Beauty.com)
To get the ultimate pink Hollywood pout, use a lip system with lipliner, lipstick, and gloss. This set is perfect because it has everything you need; line lips for definition, apply lipstick to even out the lines, and dab a tiny bit of gloss for a sheer shine. (Mally Beauty Perfois Pink Lip, $30, QVC.com)