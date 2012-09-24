Emmys 2012: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night

For the 64th Annual Emmy Awards we saw a lot of different trends on the red carpet, from neutral nails highlighted on E!’s Mani Cam to nude lips, smokey eyes and a whole lot of big, tousled hair. While various shades of yellow, burgundy and seafoam ruled the dress trends on the red carpet, we had our eye on who was doing what in terms of beauty.

With Zooey Deschanel rocking mini TV sets on her nails, Lena Dunham going bold with a deep smokey eye and Jessica Pare balancing her retro updo with a classic red lip we saw a lot of great looks, and of course some that just weren’t so great. Above are our picks for the best and worst beauty looks of the night — let us know what yours are in the comments below!