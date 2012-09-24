Emmys 2012: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night

For the 64th Annual Emmy Awards we saw a lot of different trends on the red carpet, from neutral nails highlighted on E!’s Mani Cam to nude lips, smokey eyes and a whole lot of big, tousled hair. While various shades of yellow, burgundy and seafoam ruled the dress trends on the red carpet, we had our eye on who was doing what in terms of beauty.
With Zooey Deschanel rocking mini TV sets on her nails, Lena Dunham going bold with a deep smokey eye and Jessica Pare balancing her retro updo with a classic red lip we saw a lot of great looks, and of course some that just weren’t so great. Above are our picks for the best and worst beauty looks of the night — let us know what yours are in the comments below!
Click through to see our best and worst picks of the night!
BEST:
Jessica Pare of "Mad Men" was stunning on the red carpet in her custom Jason Wu gown, paired with a retro-glam updo and classic red lip.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
BEST:
Ariel Winter showed off her youthful glow with a soft pink flush of blush and matching pink lip. Makeup artist Toby Fleischman used Chanel, Laura Mercier and NARS to get the look, complete with lots of mascara (and of course a tousled updo).
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
WORST:
Kelly Osbourne took the matchy-matchy trend seriously for the Emmys, matching her Zac Posen gown to her hair. What really did it in for us though was the red lip -- purple/grey hair, red lips and a purple dress is just too much -- there needs to be balance somewhere!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
BEST:
The adorable Kiernan Shipka of "Mad Men" showed off her sleek updo and natural makeup at the Emmys, keeping her outfit extremely age-appropriate.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
BEST:
Sofia Vergara was flawless per usual on the red carpet, with a mauve lip, extended smokey eye and loose waves.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
WORST:
We typically love January Jones, but this look was a bit too harsh for her features. The sleek updo and black rimmed eye paired together was too overwhelming for her petite face.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
BEST:
Allison Williams of "Girls" absolutely glowed with a pale pink lip, extra lashes and some dark liner. Also take note of her middle parted updo, trying out the center part trend.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
BEST:
Zooey Deschanel always has a retro chic look to her style, and for the Emmys she chose a voluminous updo, bright pink lips and mini TV sets on her nails.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
BEST:
Kate Mara's sideswept braided hairstyle and soft pink lips were the perfect compliment to her black-rimmed eyes.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
BEST:
Julianne Moore not only shocked us all by wearing long sleeves in the California heat, but her red lip and red hair combo was absolutely flawless.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
WORST:
Nicole Kidman should have worn her hair up with the busy dress that she had on -- especially in the heat. Instead it just kind of hung limp down her back -- is there anything worse?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
BEST:
A very pregnant Claire Danes showed that she will always look perfect no matter what, rocking a yellow Lanvin dress, glam curls and a killer smokey eye.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
WORST:
We think that Julianne Hough had good intentions with this retro hairstyle, but the fact that it seems to be glued to her head is just utterly disappointing.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images