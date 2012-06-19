Get the Look: Emmy Rossum’s Critics’ Choice Awards Elegant Bold Lip

Even though we’ve never seen her have a bad day, Emmy Rossum could not have looked more beautiful at last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards. We got the scoop from The Wall Group’s Giannandrea on her hair and Lauren Andersen for her makeup for the evening, and made sure to pay attention to detail in an effort to replicate this stunning look on our own. The inspiration behind her look came from romantic elegance, and we think they nailed the look.

To get Emmy’s hair, start by blow drying your hair with a round brush to get volume. Then use a one inch curling iron to wave the entire head in large sections. For texture, apply Magic Move Soft Cream to the hair. Give yourself a deep, short side part and start twisting the hair back in three sections on the left side of your head. Once you’ve twisted to the back right side of the head, take the twists into a braid. Half way into the braid, stop and section a small part of the hair, twisting this around the braid and leaving the rest of the hair in a soft ponytail. Pin everything in place for a loose, natural look, and spray to tame flyaways.

For the makeup, begin with Cle de Peau Refining Fluid Foundation as a base. Use Laura Mercier Blush in ‘Fresh Ginger’ on the apples of the cheeks. For the eyes, use Shiseido Shimmering Eye Cream Color across the lid, and Dior DiorShow Black Out Mascara to define the lashes. The lips are the focal point of this look, and Emmy is wearing Christian Dior Rouge Lipstick in ‘Star Fuchsia’.

Image via Sipa