Best of the Week: Emmy Rossum’s Smokey Eye, More

No matter where our favorite stars were this week, whether it was premiere parties in Hollywood, galas in New York City, or fashion shows in Paris, one thing they had in common was that their hair and makeup were exceptionally on point. Ending September this week and beginning October, our main beauty inspiration was Emmy Rossum and her intense burgundy smokey eye that’s perfect for fall.

We also couldn’t get enough of braids (as usual) and thanks to Jemima Kirke and Selena Gomez we didn’t have to. From glowing skin to glossy lips, we’ve pulled together our must-see beauty looks from this past week. So, take a peek and be sure to let us know your top picks in the comments below!

