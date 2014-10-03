Best of the Week: Emmy Rossum’s Smokey Eye, More

No matter where our favorite stars were this week, whether it was premiere parties in Hollywood, galas in New York City, or fashion shows in Paris, one thing they had in common was that their hair and makeup were exceptionally on point. Ending September this week and beginning October, our main beauty inspiration was Emmy Rossum and her intense burgundy smokey eye that’s perfect for fall.
We also couldn’t get enough of braids (as usual) and thanks to Jemima Kirke and Selena Gomez we didn’t have to. From glowing skin to glossy lips, we’ve pulled together our must-see beauty looks from this past week. So, take a peek and be sure to let us know your top picks in the comments below!
Selena Gomez opted for a fresh look as she attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, securing her hair in a gorgeous braided headband.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Emmy Rossum's brown eyes were popping all thanks to her intense burgundy smokey eye at Claiborne Swanson Frank's 'Young Hollywood' Portrait Book Launch Party hosted by Michael Kors.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Of course Elizabeth Hurley wore a pinky-nude lip to Bloomingdale's Pink Party, and we can't forget about her long lashes, or perfectly waved hair.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Elizabeth Banks showed off her glowy, peachy cheeks at the 2014 LA Promise Gala with her hair tied back in a top knot.
Photo:
Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
Jemima Kirke wasn't afraid to be bold at the 15th Annual New Yorkers For Children Gala as she wore her newly pink hair in a halo braid, and rocked a red lip.
Photo:
J Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images
We can't decide what's glossier – Bella Thorne's hair or her lips? Either way, we loved the way both shined at a video premiere party in Hollywood.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland's hair and makeup just never seem to dissapoint, and this voluminous low ponytail with some strands framing her face is no exception.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Teen Vogue
Defined cheekbones never looked better than when Olivia Culpo attended the Los Angeles premiere of 'Kingdom.'
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage