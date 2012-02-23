Emmy Rossum Shows Us How To Do Peach & Pink Flawlessly

One of our favorite actresses, Emmy Rossum, hit the red carpet last night for Global Green’s Pre-Oscar Party in our gorgeous little 50’s inspired yellow dress. Makeup artist Amy Nadine tried out one of spring’s latest trends on Emmy, pairing peach and pink makeup for her fun look.

Amy used Tarte makeup to get the look, and said that she was “inspired by the sweetness of the dress’s color and form, I chose a color palette of sherbets and bubble gum, perfectly suited for spring.”

To get the look, she first concentrated on giving Emmy a dewy complexion by mixing Tarte’s Smooth Operator Amazonian Clay Illuminating Serum with Smooth Operator Amazonian Clay Tinted Moisturizer. Then, she put a touch of Cheek Stain in Dollface on the apples of her cheeks.

For the eyes, Amy added a wash of apricot color by sweeping soft sienna from Tarte’s Femme Naturale Eyeshadow Palette all over her lids followed by soft petal pink in the crease. She finished the eye look off with mascara of course.

To complete the peachy-pink look, Amy applied LipSurgence matte lip tint in Lucky followed by Maracuja Divine Shine Lip gloss in Dollface to create that perfect bubblegum pink shade.