Emmy Rossum Wore the Most Killer Pink Lip and We Got the Details

One of our favorite celebrities to watch, Emmy Rossum is never one to turn down a risky beauty look. From her intricate nail art to her gorgeous flower crowns, it’s clear the girl loves a challenge — and that she can wear just about anything really well. This week, she attended Stella McCartney’s Spring 2015 fashion presentation wearing the most killer pink lip we’ve ever seen (paired with a center-parted, sleek low ponytail), so naturally we needed to get the details.

Celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson of The Wall Group did Emmy’s makeup for the event, saying, “I loved the simplicity of Emmy’s Stella McCartney dress. We decided that a bright lip would be a nice punch of color for a beautiful spring day.” On her skin, Nelson began with Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer, buffed into the skin with a synthetic brush and set with La Mer Translucent Powder. On her cheeks, he contoured Emmy’s cheeks with taupe blush and added a bit of color to the apples with Burberry Rose Blush.

To keep the emphasis off her eyes, Nelson applied NARS All About Eve Shadow Duo to her eyes, adding a touch of Burberry Rose Blush to the crease of the eye. He curled her lashes and applied Diorshow Mascara in Black. For brows, I filled them in using MAC Eyeshadow in Concrete with the Smashbox Eyebrow Brush. Emmy’s lips were obviously the focal point of the look, and Nelson used NARS Lipstick in Carthage on a brush for precision, then blotted the color and reapplied for a long lasting and ultra vivid color.