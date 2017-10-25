Emmy Rossum Just Cut Her Hair into the Cutest Choppy Lob

Emmy Rossum is kicking off the fall celebrity hair game with an adorable choppy lob. The 31-year-old actress, who’s usually known for her chest-length brunette tresses, chopped several inches off her hair, and the result is a flouncy shoulder-length cut perfect for the sweater-weather days ahead.
The “Shameless” star debuted her new ‘do on Instagram on Tuesday, where she posted a photo of her fresh lob right after leaving the salon. The hair selfie, which was taken on a sidewalk in New York City, featured a fresh-faced Rossum sporting a dark gray coat and new shoulder-grazing locks, which were parted down the middle and partially tossed over one shoulder. “chop chop,” she captioned the shot.
The genius behind Rossum’s new cut is celebrity hairstylist, Arsen Gurgov, who has worked with the actress for several years out of his Manhattan-based shop, Arsen Gurgov Hair Salon. After snipping several inches off Rossum’s head, Gurgov posted a photo of Rossum and his sister, who is apparently a huge fan of the Showtime star. “My sisters dream came true meeting @emmyrossum,” he captioned the post.
Gurgov’s sister isn’t the only one who’s a major fan of Rossum. And, now with an adorable new haircut, our love for the actress keeps growing.