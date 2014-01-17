Best of the Week: Emmy Rossum, Jaime King Channel a Mod Vibe

Award season has officially started and instead of getting their beauty sleep in between award shows, Hollywood’s “It” girls have been busy attending store openings and parties all over town. Rodeo Drive was crawling with pretty women this week because of Tory Burch’s flagship store opening, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 50th Anniversary Party was filled with the famous faces that have graced the magazine’s cover throughout the years.

Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen kept things boho chic with gorgeous, tousled waves on the red carpet this week, while Emmy Rossum and Jaime King channeled a ’60s vibe with mod makeup and hair. Take a peek at the slideshow for endless beauty inspiration and make sure to let us know in the comments below which celebrity look was your favorite!

More From Beauty High:

Eyebrows 101: Expert Tips on Growing, Shaping and Filling in Your Brows

YouTube Workouts You Can Do in Under 20 Minutes

Miranda Kerr is the New Face of Clear Scalp & Hair