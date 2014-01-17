Best of the Week: Emmy Rossum, Jaime King Channel a Mod Vibe

Award season has officially started and instead of getting their beauty sleep in between award shows, Hollywood’s “It” girls have been busy attending store openings and parties all over town. Rodeo Drive was crawling with pretty women this week because of Tory Burch’s flagship store opening, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 50th Anniversary Party was filled with the famous faces that have graced the magazine’s cover throughout the years.
Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen kept things boho chic with gorgeous, tousled waves on the red carpet this week, while Emmy Rossum and Jaime King channeled a ’60s vibe with mod makeup and hair. Take a peek at the slideshow for endless beauty inspiration and make sure to let us know in the comments below which celebrity look was your favorite!
More From Beauty High:
Eyebrows 101: Expert Tips on Growing, Shaping and Filling in Your Brows
YouTube Workouts You Can Do in Under 20 Minutes
Miranda Kerr is the New Face of Clear Scalp & Hair
Emmy Rossum took us back to the swinging 60's with her look at the flagship opening of Tory Burch's new store on Rodeo Drive. Her hair was teased at the crown and her doe eyes were accented with thick black liner.
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Loose mermaid waves and stunning coral lips are the epitome of boho fabulous, and who better to rock that combination than the one and only Jessica Alba?
Julianne Hough's noticeably longer locks were blown straight to keep the emphasis on her crimson red lips and full lashes.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Hailee Steinfeld kept her hair causual with gently parted bangs and loose curls styled half-up, half-down.
Photo:
Mark Davis
Chrissy Teigen looked like the bombshell that she is with ombre hair that's styled in messy, undone waves.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
We've got some serious hair envy for Brooklyn Decker's stunning braids on top of her head. She kept the rest of her look clean and simple to let her hair really take the spotlight.
Photo:
Mark Davis
Vanessa Hudgens' easy red lip and dark liner combination is gorgeous and classic, and we love that she paired it with a casual hairstyle.
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Model and Actress Jaime King was channeling '60s icon Edie Sedgewick on Rodeo Drive this week. If you feel like giving yourself the mod vibe too, darken those brows, sleeken that hair and whatever you do, don't skimp on that mascara or liner.