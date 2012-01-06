Emmy Rossum Inspires Us to Embrace Fair Skin This Winter

Here at Beauty High we are big fans of Emmy Rossum. Her fair skin and naturally curly hair make her a stand out actress in Hollywood, but her beauty look at Shameless’ red carpet premiere put her at the top of our favorites list.

To achieve Emmy’s vintage inspired look start with applying a creamy foundation. We recommend Cle de Peau’s Luminizing Enhancer Base to give you that fresh-faced finish. When it comes to foundation, make sure you get a shade that matches your skin in the winter and one that matches in the summer to truly enhance your look.

Next concentrate on the eyes. Apply a shimmery silver or white shadow on the eyelids and extend it into the corner of your eyes and along the bottom lashes for an evening look. We recommend Dior’s one color Ultra-Smoothing High Impact Eyeshadow. To make your eyes pop like Emmy’s apply fake eyelashes (these Shu Uemura lashes will be perfect) and numerous coats of mascara (top and bottom lashes!)

The burgundy lip is the most important aspect of this look, providing the essential glam factor. For a luxe finish go with Burberry’s’Lip Cover’ Soft Satin Lipstick No. 21 Deep Burgundy.

Finish off the look with a bit of glow on the cheek bones withLorac’s Bronzer and you will be good to go!