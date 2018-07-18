Emmy Rossum’s Colored Eyeliner Is the Perfect Way to Update Your Cat-Eye

There’s something about a classic cat eye that always makes us think yes. They’re simple yet defined, safe yet advanced and reliable yet unfixed. However, when simple, safe and reliable just aren’t cutting it, take a note from Emmy Rossum and kick things up a notch with color.

For last night’s Sports Humanitarian Awards, the actress and her makeup artist, Jo Baker, opted for a “twiz[z]ler red” cat-eye over black. While keeping the rest of the face simple, the strong red flick took center stage.

Baker used Dior’s Diorshow on Stage Liner in Matte Red to achieve the precise and clean line that edged out over Rossum’s brown eyes. While some people go bold with a red lip, the color across the eyes has the same effect.

The best part about this trick is how easily adaptable it is. Go for something softer if you want a more subtle effect or bust out with lime green. The eyeliner world is your oyster, so make the most of it.