Best of the Week: Emmy Rossum’s Sultry Waves, Coco Rocha’s Pink Lip, More

While it’s clear that bold lipstick won’t be going anywhere any time soon, nude and soft pink lip colors took over the red carpet this week. From front row fashion week goers, to pre-Emmy partiers, celebrities looked divine with slicked back, chic hair and endless amounts of nude lip colors.

We’re hoping that this week’s casual chic looks are a preview of the beauty that’s about to come from the Emmys this Sunday. Take a look at some of our favorite looks from the week and tell us which celeb was your favorite in the comments below!

