Emmy Rossum Has a Foolproof Hack for Faking Dewy Skin

Watch one episode of “Shameless” and you’ll notice that Fiona Gallagher, played brilliantly by Emmy Rossum, is a “less is more” kind of girl. Her hands are full with a dysfunctional (but highly entertaining) family, leaving little time for Sephora runs or a beauty routine altogether.

So it comes as no surprise that prepping to play the no-frills character requires a modest amount of products. However, one brand that always stays on set is Burt’s Bees. That’s why Rossum has teamed up with the all-natural brand to launch its new “I Am Not Synthetic” campaign.

“This campaign is not just about being synthetic, it’s the idea of being a real woman,” Rossum told People Style exclusively of the venture. “The visuals of the campaign feature real women who are embracing their authentic beauty…I’ve been using Burt’s Bees products on ‘Shameless’ for a long time. Fiona has a very natural look. The Burt’s Bees tinted lip balm is all we use…and their eyeliner as well.”

In addition to the brand’s cruelty-free stance, the recently married star is also a huge fan of the jojoba oil-infused lipsticks. Besides the fact that they’re super nourishing, she also depends on the moisturizing formula when she wants that dewy, hydrated effect for her face.

“I like it not only before bed but I like it even over makeup. In lieu of highlighter, put some on your cheekbones, above your cupid’s bow, and down your nose — it makes your face look really healthy and moisturized.”

Why didn’t we think of that?! Dewy skin is easier said than done, and although there are plenty of techniques for pulling it off, we’ll be trying this one soon.

Excuse us while we run to the drugstore.