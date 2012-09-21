Emmy 2012 Predictions: Experts Weigh in on What to Expect on the Red Carpet

Aside from the usual timeless beauty looks we’re inevitably going to notice on the Emmy’s Red Carpet, we look forward to seeing which celebrities make their mark by trying new trends. “You are going to see this new nude movement in varying levels of volume and intensity, from a minimal, delicate nude to a more dramatic sculpted and couture contour nude,” says Rebecca Prior, makeup artist from Napoleon Perdis Cosmetics. We also predict that the vampy red lip isn’t going anywhere, and we are eager to see which celebrities will adorn the dark hue and how they wear it.
“This Emmys, I feel like many of the hair looks will be the classic, red carpet look: volumized roots, lots of curls that are polished with texture, and lots of waves with a distinct part,” says Janelle Chaplin, creative director of Original & Mineral. To achieve a sleek and volumized part, flip hair over and generously apply dry texturizing spray and then use a comb to create the part. Make sure to tame any flyaways and frizzies with a shine serum.
What hair and makeup trends do you anticipate to see at the Emmys? Let us know below!
Click through to see what the experts predict for the night!
After creating your part, sweep all of your hair to one side and use mousse to help smooth it out. Once you tie your pony in a faux hair hairtie, maintain any loose flyaways with a shine serum for a beautiful and clean finish.
Apply a dime size amount after gathering hair to one side. The lightweight mousse will give your hair effortless hold. (Nexxus Mousse Plus, $11.99, Folica.com)
Faux hair hairties are the easiest way to style your hair without the extra bobby pins. (Topshop, $15, Topshop.com)
This serum manages any loose pieces instantly and gives your hair long lasting shine. (Original & Mineral Frizzy Logic Shine Serum, $24.95, Originalmineral.com)
"Set the hair into a side part using hot rollers, and use your hands to loosen the set with Oribe Dry Texture Spray," explains Michael Angelo from Wonderland Beauty Parlor.
Loosely wrap hair on these hot rollers and after you're done, separate the curls with your fingers to give it a beachy look. (Conair instant heat rollers, $26.99, Folica.com)
While you separate your curls with your fingers, spray some dry texturizing spray instead of hairspray for a relaxed finish. (Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $39, Wonderlandbeautyparlor.com)
A dark berry lip has been seen everywhere. For a refreshing take on this vampy pout, add a clear gloss and fill in brows for a sophisticated approach.
The dark hue of this highly pigmented lipstick looks great on all skin tones and with a clear gloss on top, it adds a more glamorous finish. (Clarins lipstick, $24.50, Lordandtaylor.com)
This clear gloss really keeps your pout shiny and long-lasting. (Covergirl Wetslicks Clear Lipgloss, $5.49, Drugstore.com)
This waterproof eyebrow pencil glides easily and grooms your brows to perfection. (Tarte emphasEYES waterproof brow pencil, $19.50, tartecosmetics.com)
For the red carpet, nude lips and barely there contour will be a hit. In order to make this look standout, dab a mineral based shimmer shadow to add dimension to your eyes.
Instead of a dark bronzer, use a matte pressed powder to add contour and definition to the hollows of your face. It'll give your face a very natural but still defined appearance. (Chantecaille pressed powder, $55, Nordstrom.com)
Skip the liner gloss and apply this stunning nude shade liberally on your lips. (Dior nude lipstick, $32, Neimanmarcus.com)
Mineral shimmer shadow distributes seamlessly on the eyelid and opt for the lighter hues; they'll make your eyes look wider and more awake. (Bellapierre shimmer shadow stack, $89.99, Bellapierre.com)