Emmy 2012 Predictions: Experts Weigh in on What to Expect on the Red Carpet

Aside from the usual timeless beauty looks we’re inevitably going to notice on the Emmy’s Red Carpet, we look forward to seeing which celebrities make their mark by trying new trends. “You are going to see this new nude movement in varying levels of volume and intensity, from a minimal, delicate nude to a more dramatic sculpted and couture contour nude,” says Rebecca Prior, makeup artist from Napoleon Perdis Cosmetics. We also predict that the vampy red lip isn’t going anywhere, and we are eager to see which celebrities will adorn the dark hue and how they wear it.

“This Emmys, I feel like many of the hair looks will be the classic, red carpet look: volumized roots, lots of curls that are polished with texture, and lots of waves with a distinct part,” says Janelle Chaplin, creative director of Original & Mineral. To achieve a sleek and volumized part, flip hair over and generously apply dry texturizing spray and then use a comb to create the part. Make sure to tame any flyaways and frizzies with a shine serum.

What hair and makeup trends do you anticipate to see at the Emmys? Let us know below!