Every Beauty Look You Need to See From the 2014 Emmy Awards

We’ve been looking forward to the Emmys for weeks now, and after seeing the ridiculously good beauty looks on the red carpet, we’re happy to report there’s been no disappointment. A typically more reserved show based on the nature of the awards (by comparison, the VMAs are wild), we we’re pretty pleased to find our favorite ladies of the silver screen took risks in the hair and makeup departments.

Besides the bevy of red lips on ladies like Claire Danes and Sofia Vergara, we have to say, Sarah Hyland absolutely stole the show in a high ballerina bun and a sophisticated lashes and lips combination. Plus, chin-sweeping, wavy bobs were just about everywhere we looked, from Kate Mara to Julianne Hough. We’ve rounded up every must-see look above — tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

The Best, Worst, and Unexpected Looks From the VMAs Red Carpet

Chloe Grace Moretz Stunned at the Premiere of “If I Stay”

50 Beauty Habits of the World’s Trendiest Women