Every Beauty Look You Need to See From the 2014 Emmy Awards

We’ve been looking forward to the Emmys for weeks now, and after seeing the ridiculously good beauty looks on the red carpet, we’re happy to report there’s been no disappointment. A typically more reserved show based on the nature of the awards (by comparison, the VMAs are wild), we we’re pretty pleased to find our favorite ladies of the silver screen took risks in the hair and makeup departments.
Besides the bevy of red lips on ladies like Claire Danes and Sofia Vergara, we have to say, Sarah Hyland absolutely stole the show in a high ballerina bun and a sophisticated lashes and lips combination. Plus, chin-sweeping, wavy bobs were just about everywhere we looked, from Kate Mara to Julianne Hough. We’ve rounded up every must-see look above — tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!
Lizzy Caplan looked like absolute royalty on the red carpet, going for a slicked back chignon with a deep side part and a beautiful smokey eye.
Photo:
C Flanigan/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland basically won the red carpet at the Emmys with her perfect sock bun and sophisticated makeup. The "Modern Family" star has never looked better.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Taylor Schilling's tousled updo and subtle smokey eye kept things understated but gorgeous.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Lena Dunham's been changing up her makeup now that she's a platinum blonde, and while we adore the hair color change, her heavy black liner and red lip are a bit too much all at once.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Claire Danes' matching red lip and dress are stunning, and we kind of wish we had a personal hairstylist to pull out just the right amount of face-framing pieces when our hair was styled up.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Zooey Deschanel seems to be growing out her bangs, which we can definitely sympathize with, but this style is just not flattering for her face shape. Bring back the bangs!
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Kate Mara's newly brown hair was styled into a short, wavy bob, and paired with some intense eye makeup. We're just luke warm about this look.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
If anyone at the Emmys was upset, all they had to do was look at Julia Roberts for the biggest smile ever seen on a red carpet. Sure, her hair looks amazing too, but we really love this because she's glowing form the inside out.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kerry Washington stunned with straight hair, a smokey eye, and a nude lip on the red carpet. The "Scandal" actress plays to win.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sofia Vergara may have been wearing a floor length white gown, but the real focus here was her bold, bright red lipstick.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Julianne Hough's pixie has officially grown out, and now that she's wearing this wavy, chin-sweeping style, we're contemplating a visit to the hair salon.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: Actress Allison Williams attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage