Emma Watson’s Lancome Ad Leaked

We got a sneak peek of Emma Watson’s campaign shoot for Lancome’s Tresor line a few months back, but it appears as if some of her fans got their hands on an image of the ad last night during a party to celebrate the collaboration. Watson, looking quite cute in a popped collar and hat has what appears to be a floating bottle of Tresor in front of her face. Or, that’s just the bad lighting from the image only time will tell.

Watson celebrated the campaign at Paris’ Pavillion Gabriel with friends (such as the great Mario Testino and Alber Elbaz of Lanvin). According to Style.com, Testino is a great fan of Watson’s. “I’ve watched Emma grow up. She was a little girl when I first worked with her, then I shot her for Burberry, then British Vogue, then Lancome. The great thing about Emma is that she’s a chameleon; she can communicate anything you ask.”

We’re looking forward to seeing the full-sized, gorgeous ads soon and crossing our fingers that she’ll turn up at NYU in the fall.