Best of the Week: Emma Watson, Rita Ora and More Show Off Vibrant Lip Hues

From London Fashion Week, to the BRIT Awards, to the BAFTA’s and more, it was clear that London was the place to see and be seen this week. From movie stars to supermodels, the ladies turned it out across the pond. We also couldn’t help but notice that many of the girls rocked a bold lip this week. Amy Adams sported a deep berry lip while Emma Watson kept it classic with red.

One thing is for sure though, near, far, or wherever they are, the stars are always gorgeous and always fabulous on the red carpet. Click through the slideshow above to see our favorite ladies take on London in style.

