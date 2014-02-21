Best of the Week: Emma Watson, Rita Ora and More Show Off Vibrant Lip Hues

From London Fashion Week, to the BRIT Awards, to the BAFTA’s and more, it was clear that London was the place to see and be seen this week. From movie stars to supermodels, the ladies turned it out across the pond. We also couldn’t help but notice that many of the girls rocked a bold lip this week. Amy Adams sported a deep berry lip while Emma Watson kept it classic with red.
One thing is for sure though, near, far, or wherever they are, the stars are always gorgeous and always fabulous on the red carpet. Click through the slideshow above to see our favorite ladies take on London in style.
Emma Watson showed the world that Tyra Banks isn't the only one who can smize. Her absolutely gorgeous hair and makeup may have helped her a bit though.
What is there to really say, it's Angelina Jolie. When doesn't she look stunningly beautiful? Her signature feline eye and pore-free skin put the rest of us mere mortals to shame.
We officially need to recreate this killer hair on Cara Delevingne this weekend. We are also hoping the eyebrows and smolder come included.
Cara's not the only Delevigne with beauty and style. Her older sister, Poppy, brought spring to life on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards in London.
Lupita Nyong'o has become a fixture in our weekly favorites and it's easy to see why. Emerald eyeshadow, deep red lips and a mini mohawk make up her look and only a face like hers can pull it off.
The statuesque stunner, Rosie Huntington-Whitely attended the BRIT Awards looking beautiful as ever. Her trademark tousled waves were intact, along with her beestung lips and radiant skin.
Lily Aldridge brought old Hollywood glamour to the world of "Sports Illustrated" and swimsuits. Her bright red lips look perfect against her skintone and make her brown eyes pop.
We can not get over how elegant Amy Adams looked at the British Academy Film Awards. A chic and sleek side bun paired with a glossy berry lip is definitely a sophisticated duo.
Supermodel Jourdan Dunn showed off her style and grace at the Elle Style Awards in London this week, but did you know she is also a chef (check out her online cooking show 'Well Dunn') and the co-star of a Beyonce video? What can't this British beauty do?
Rita Ora decided to slick back her platinum blonde locks and focus on her fantastic lipstick. To keep her matte red lips in the spotlight, she decided to keep the rest of her makeup simple. We love the different look, Rita!
