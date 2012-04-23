Emma Watson Does It Again: How To Get Her Red Carpet Look

Our favorite Brit does it again. Emma Watson made a stunning red carpet appearance with her new brown hair extensions pulled back into a charming updo, her cheeks stained with the perfect peach flush and her lips glossed with this season’s most sought after shade.

But what really got us was the perfect balance between the dark mascara and eyeliner on her eyes and the lovely peach stain on her face. The ration between dark eyes and colorful cheeks can be a hard one to manage, but Ms. Watson does it with style. Plus, is that blue liner we spy? Because if so, we are even more in love.

The key to Emma’s look? Lots and lots of mascara. Each and every lash as a few coats of this beauty essential making her eyes pop against her fair skin. And while we are obviously obsessed with this look, what do you think of Emma’s red carpet look? Let us know in the comment section below!