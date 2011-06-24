Emma Watson Parties In Paris, Eva Longoria Embraces Texture

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Emma Watson posted a video of her partying in Paris for the launch of Lancome’s Tresor Midnight Rose on her websitethe girl certainly knows how to have a good time. (Emmawatson.com)

Getting sick of feather hair extensions? Try out some of these feathered hair accessories instead! (Refinery29)

Stefano and Domenico chat about the reasoning behind their leopard print bronzer and what it symbolizes. (Elle Beauty)

Eva Longoria embraces her texture in Haute Living, shot by Greg Lotus. (Fashion Gone Rogue)