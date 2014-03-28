Best of the Week: Emmy Rossum’s Flower Crown, Emma Watson’s Orange Lips, More

When you think of spring, what comes to mind? Fresh flowers, pops of pink, and laid back locks? Well, you’re right, and that’s just what we have in store for you in this edition of Best of the Week. Bohemian babes Sienna Miller and Alessandra Ambrosio showed off their effortless style, while Camilla Belle and Emmy Rossum put their pink pouts on display.

If you want to see more stunning springtime looks demonstrated by our favorite ladies of Hollywood, then click through the slideshow above and let us know in the comments below which celebrity look you liked best!

