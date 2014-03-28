Best of the Week: Emmy Rossum’s Flower Crown, Emma Watson’s Orange Lips, More

When you think of spring, what comes to mind? Fresh flowers, pops of pink, and laid back locks? Well, you’re right, and that’s just what we have in store for you in this edition of Best of the Week. Bohemian babes Sienna Miller and Alessandra Ambrosio showed off their effortless style, while Camilla Belle and Emmy Rossum put their pink pouts on display.
If you want to see more stunning springtime looks demonstrated by our favorite ladies of Hollywood, then click through the slideshow above and let us know in the comments below which celebrity look you liked best!
Emmy Rossum channeled her inner flower child at the Christian Louboutin luncheon this week and as a result, we too, are embracing our hippie side. Hopefully we can pull off the flower crown as well as Emmy can, because we just ordered three.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Annasophia Robb, the star of "Carrie Diaries," has jumped on the pastel eyeshadow train and we love it! The icy blue shadow complements her blonde hair and creamy complexion perfectly!
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Bright orange lips and a cute kitten eye were a suprising look to see on Shailene Woodley, but a stunning sight nonetheless!
Photo:
Ben Gabbe/FilmMagic
Fresh faced and gorgeous as always, Sienna Miller rocked minimal makeup and strawberry blonde locks at a party in London.
Photo:
David M. Benett
Spring is in the air and Alessandra Ambrosio knows it! With her pearly whites and flower crown on display, Alessandra looked gorgeous, joyful, and positively radiant.
Photo:
Donato Sardella/WireImage
A beautiful twisted updo, chic red lips, and subtlely contoured eyes make up Emma Watson's elegant hair and makeup. We love how she changes it up on the red carpet, remember her rocker 'do last week?
Photo:
Mike Pont/FilmMagic
Emma Stone looked cute as a button at the premiere of 'The Amazing Sipder-Man' in China this week. With not a strand of hair out of place, a perfectly clear complexion and a warm, friendly smile, it's clear to see why we all love her.
Photo:
ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images
It was hard to stop staring at Lizzy Caplan's big green eyes on the red carpet this week, but once we did, we noticed how simple and chic her half up 'do was too!
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
With fierce brows and a killer asymmetrical bob, Jennifer Connelly knows that a full face of makeup is not necessary.
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Camilla Belle's tousled waves, hot pink lips, and silver metallic stare is a cool, fun, and fresh look that we hope we have the nerve to recreate.