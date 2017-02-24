Emma Watson’s New Beauty Obsession is So…Emma Watson

Emma Watson—a.k.a Hermione Granger-turned-philanthropic superhero-turned-Disney princess—can basically do no wrong. Like, aside from her literally perfect skin (hey, we’ve zoomed in on pics, OK?) and big ol’ brain, Watson is a philanthropic wizard who splits her time between being a United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador and doling out life advice to strangers on the street. And because she’s Emma Watson, she’s not just traveling “Beauty and the Beast” press junkets in the normal celebrity fashion—nope, the 26-year-old actress is using her Disney princess platform to spread awareness about sustainable fashion and beauty.

Basically, in honor of the movie’s press tour, Watson has created a new Instagram account to documents every single sustainable, eco-friendly, fair-trade, and whatever other good-feel clothing and makeup items she wears each day. And at last night’s premiere in London, Watson walked the red carpet in 100-percent natural, cruelty-free makeup, and because she’s Emma Watson she both listed and talked about every single beauty product in a long-ass Insta post. Yes, it’s #soEmmaWatson (we’re trademarking that hashtag, btw).

In case you didn’t know, Watson is a long-time advocate of sustainability (like, do you remember when she wore a dress made of recycled bottles to the 2016 Met Gala?), and in an industry ruled by money and fakeness, her dedication to a legit cause earns her all of our respect. And though she didn’t use beauty products made solely out of plastic, she did rep seven natural beauty brands last night, including a PETA-approved moisturizer by Tata Harper to a sheer, peony-pink blush by Ilia Beauty.

And lest you think small-batch and cruelty-free cosmetics don’t have the same oomph as drugstore products, we invite you to just look at Watson’s face for two seconds. Yeah, exactly. Click through the see every product she wrote to the premiere, as well as her perfectly Watson-y quotes about why she loves them all.