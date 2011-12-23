StyleCaster
Share

Emma Watson Has the Most Influential Haircut of 2011

What's hot
StyleCaster

Emma Watson Has the Most Influential Haircut of 2011

Amanda Elser
by

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your holiday weekend:

Emma Watson and Justin Bieber were called out by the Washington Street Journal for having the most influential haircuts of 2011. What do you think? [Glamour]

Frankincense perfume may become extinct! Better stock up on this “pearl of the desert” while we can. [Racked]

Madonna dons nothing but dark lipstick and a diamond cross in the first ad image of her new fragrance “Truth or Dare.” [Oh No They Didn’t]

And Finally, Emma Stone looks so beautiful in this new colorful Revlon ad that we are starting to like her red hair almost as much as her blonde! [WWD]

153765 1324662102 Emma Watson Has the Most Influential Haircut of 2011
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share