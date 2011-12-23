Emma Watson Has the Most Influential Haircut of 2011

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your holiday weekend:

Emma Watson and Justin Bieber were called out by the Washington Street Journal for having the most influential haircuts of 2011. What do you think? [Glamour]

Frankincense perfume may become extinct! Better stock up on this “pearl of the desert” while we can. [Racked]

Madonna dons nothing but dark lipstick and a diamond cross in the first ad image of her new fragrance “Truth or Dare.” [Oh No They Didn’t]

And Finally, Emma Stone looks so beautiful in this new colorful Revlon ad that we are starting to like her red hair almost as much as her blonde! [WWD]