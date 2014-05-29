Beauty Buzz: Look Like Emma Watson at Graduation, Alexa Chung Talks Beauty, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Learn how to look as good as Emma Watson did at graduation, because well, she pretty much nailed it. [Teen Vogue]

2. Do you like a good blowout, like most ladies? Well, have you ever considered yourself addicted to them? Find out what life is like when you are. [Daily Makeover]

3. Alexa Chung talks all things makeup, hair, and how to fix your cat eye mistakes. [ITG]

4. Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist talks about the magic of contouring – and yes, he did her wedding makeup but can’t discuss it. [Glamour]

5. Want to add some color to your liner? Learn which ones to mix and match, and how. [The Beauty Department]

Image via @EmWatson