Emma Watson Confirmed As Lancome’s Latest Ambassador

We all saw this one coming: Emma Watson has been confirmed as Lancome’s latest brand ambassador, according to WWD. The gorgeous actress joins such celebrities as Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet and Penelope Cruz as brand ambassadors for the cosmetics company.

Watson has been on top of her game as of late, as the face of Burberry for the fashion line’s fall ’09 and spring ’10 campaigns. Recently announcing a break from her studies at Brown University to focus on acting, Watson has recently created a “green” line called Pure Threads by Emma Watson Alberta Ferretti with of course, Alberta Ferretti.

She will also begin working on movies once again, beginning filming for “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” this summer. Clearly growing up since playing Hermione (and chopping off her Hermione locks) the former Harry Potter star is said to be shooting the Lancome ad campaign with Mario Testino, and we’re excited to see the results.

Photo: Eamonn McCormack, WireImage