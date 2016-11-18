Emma Watson Dyed Her Hair Brown to Close Out 2016

And the celebrity hair changes of 2016 keep on comin’. This time around, it’s Emma Watson, who just dyed her hair a deep shade of mahogany-brown, and it’s a big deal for one reason: The 26-year-old actress isn’t exactly a hair chameleon. All throughout her ‘Harry Potter’ years (which was a lot of them), she managed to stay within three shades of bronde, and in 2010, she chopped it all off into a short pixie.

And save for a couple highlights here and an ombre there, it’s been more of the same—until now. Watson arrived at the Chanel-hosted MoMA Film Benefit with freshly dyed brown hair to close our 2016, which, coincidentally enough, is exactly what I did to celebrate the coming of winter.

The second trailer for Watson’s upcoming live-action movie, Beauty and the Beast, dropped earlier this week, and fans were pretty much freaking out about how much it resembled the original 1991 classic. The remake, which also stars Dan Stevens as the beast, will be in theaters March 17, 2017.