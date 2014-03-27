Emma Watson Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

Wednesday night was the big premiere of “Noah,” and Emma Watson documented the entire evening via MTV’s Twitter account. Not only did we get behind-the-scenes photos of the actress getting ready (while holding a bunny, no less!), but she even shared a photo with all the products she used for her gorgeous premiere look.

Among the products Emma couldn’t live without? Haribo Gummy Bears, Commando underwear and Topstick Men’s Grooming Tape. While the tape is designed to keep hair pieces in place, we wonder if it served a different purpose for the actress, like preventing her feet from sliding in her heels or keeping her dress in place. See many of her other beloved products listed below:

RMS Beauty Living Luminizer ($38, rmsbeauty.com)

Batiste Dry Shampoo ($7.75, soap.com)

Dior Skinflash ($37, dior.com)

Benefit Pocket Pal ($20, benefitcosmetics.com)

BeautyBlender ($19.95, sephora.com)

Fresh Skin Soother After Shave ($38, fresh.com)

Read more: 7 Weird Ways Celebs Get Red-Carpet Ready