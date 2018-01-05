Emma Watson Debuts Fresh Bangs on Instagram

Emma Watson has never been one for dramatic hair transformations. But could she be turning a new leaf in 2018? Earlier today, the “Harry Potter” and “Beauty and the Beast” actress casually unveiled a new set of bangs on Instagram. Although we can’t see her entire head in the selfie, it appears she’s cut them short and choppy, a look reminiscent of a young Audrey Hepburn in “Sabrina,” and we’re sort of obsessed.

The selfie was taken to promote the latest read in Watson’s newly-formed book club, “Our Shared Shelf.”

“Have you had a chance to pick up a copy of @oursharedshelf Jan/Feb book choice, Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by @renieddolodge ?! #oursharedshelf,” she wrote in the caption.

It’s been 8 years since she last experimented with something new; a pixie to be exact. Back then, she told Glamour that if it were up to her, she would have kept it that way.

“I would have just kept it short forever,” she said. “Of course, men like long hair. There’s no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, ‘Why did you do that? That’s such an error.’ And I was like, ‘Well, honestly, I don’t really care what you think!’ I’ve never felt so confident as I did with short hair—I felt really good in my own skin.”

There’s no telling how long she’ll keep up her latest makeover, but since it’s a little less dramatic (and they don’t appear to be fake), we have a feeling these bangs will be sticking around for awhile.