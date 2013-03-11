How to Get Emma Stone’s Smokey Eye Makeup For Daytime

Emma Stone rarely disappoints on the red carpet, and her appearance this week at the premiere of her new film “The Croods” was no letdown. Looking effortless and feminine, Emma’s look was a metallic smokey eye made for daytime. We caught up with Emma’s Chanel makeup artist Rachel Goodwin and got her tutorial on how to get Emma’s makeup at home.

“Since it was a daytime premiere, I wanted Emma’s makeup to feel fresh and playful,” Goodwin tells us. “I used warm metallics to create a softer version of a smokey eye and paired it with a soft beige on her cheeks and lips. To prep the skin, I focused on the perimeter of her face, dabbing product gently onto her cheekbones, temples, jawline and neck, then applied Revlon Nearly Naked Foundation in Vanilla to the center of the face, fanning it toward the edges with a beauty blender sponge.”

For the eyes, Rachel used a warm brown eyeshadow from Revlon ColorStay 16 Hour Eyeshadow Quad into Emma’s lash line and up into the crease, adding a bronze cream shadow over the powder for a subtle shimmering effect. She finished by curling the eyelashes and applying two coats of Revlon PhotoReady 3D Volume Mascara in black to both the top and bottom lashes.

To sculpt the cheeks, Rachel used a sheer powder blush, then dabbed Revlon ColorBurst Lip Butter in Creamsicle onto the apples for a peachy glow. Finish the look with a similar color on the lips, using Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Runway and Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Chic.