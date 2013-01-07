Get the Look: Emma Stone’s Makeup in Glamour UK

Emma Stone’s February Glamour UK cover was just released and no shock here, she looks amazing. Between red hair, blonde hair, dark lips and natural makeup, it’s next to impossible for Emma to look bad in anything. Her latest look in Glamour has us wanting to go au naturel with our own beauty palette. Below, we’ve dissected the look with tips and products on how to recreate Emma’s gorgeous cover look.

For Tawny Eyes, use the Half Baked shadow in the Urban Decay Naked 2 palette over the entire lid. Line your upper lash line with brown liquid liner for all day staying power. We love Smashbox Limitless Liquid Liner for a dose of serious beauty. Finish eyes with brown mascara, like Bobbi Brown Intensifying Long-wear on top and bottom lashes.

To get peach cheeks, use a blush like this one from Alicia Silverstone. When applying blush, smile and just apply to the apples of your cheeks, blending just a bit upwards.

Pale pink lips call for a good lipstick, and we’re crazy about Paul & Joe’s Beaute Full Coverage Lipstick in Retro. Remember to exfoliate lips regularly and moisturize at night during the winter to battle dry skin, which can make lipstick look cracked.

Image via Glamour UK

What do you think of Emma’s look? Let us know in the comment section below!