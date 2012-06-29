Get the Look: Emma Stone’s Gorgeous Cat Eye

Emma Stone has done it again. As if we needed any more proof that she’s the most chic, wonderful person on the face of the Earth, last night she brought her A-game to yet another premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man. Looking ladylike as ever, Emma donned a cat eye and nude lips, and we got the scoop on how to get her look from Rachel Goodwin, Chanel celebrity makeup artist.

“I wanted Emma’s look to be effortless and elegant”, said Goodwin. “I used mainly black and white with just a hint of pink in her lips and cheeks. I created contrast by blending a shimmering white cream shadow across her entire lid then adding black liquid liner, lots of individual lashes and black mascara. It was important that it feel playful and easy and didn’t overpower her, like makeup she would have done on herself but a little more refined.” We love that Emma, a Revlon spokesperson, uses a mixture of luxury and affordable beauty products, even when she’s hitting the red carpet.

On the face, Goodwin used Revlon PhotoReady Airbrush Mousse Makeup in Vanilla, Revlon Cream Blush in Berry Flirtatious, Blanc de Chanel Sheer Illuminating Base, and Chanel “Lumiere D’Artifices Beiges” Exclusive Creation Illuminating Powder with Shimmer.

For Emma’s eyes, she used Revlon ColorStay Creme Eyeliner in Black, Revlon Grow Luscious Mascara, Chanel Illusion D’ombre in Fantasme, and Chanel Sculpting Eyebrow Pencil in Brun Natural. For lips, they finished the look with Revlon ColorBurst Lipgloss in Crystal Lilac.

[Image via Getty/Jason Merritt]