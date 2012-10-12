Emma Stone’s 1940s “Gangster Squad” Look is Phenomenal

It’s strange to say that we are already talking about (and looking forward to) the holiday season – but no one can deny the fact that holiday movies can’t come soon enough. One that we’re certainly waiting with bated breath for, Gangster Squad, just released their latest trailer today, featuring a cast of the likes of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Sean Penn and Josh Brolin. Set in the 1940s, the crime drama chronicles the LAPD’s trials and tribulations of keeping “East Coast Mafia” types out of LA.

Obviously we won’t be able to keep our eyes off of Ryan Gosling, but Emma Stone’s 40’s-inspired beauty looks have certainly caught some longing stares from us as well. With glam Old Hollywood curls, perfectly groomed brows and bold, yet classic lip colors the flawless beauty steals the screen (and makes us all crave a cat eye).

Watch the full trailer below, and let us know what movies you’re dying to see this holiday season.