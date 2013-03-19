Get The Look: Emma Stone’s Daytime Smoky Eye and Braided Updo

We loved Emma Stone‘s hair and makeup so much at the recent New York premiere of her new animated film, The Croods, we had to find out exactly how to recreate it. Here’s everything you need to know about the star’s daytime-appropriate smoky eye and asymmetrical braided updo, straight from her beauty team.

Makeup

“Since it was a daytime premiere, I wanted Emma’s make up to feel fresh and playful,” said makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. “I used warm metallics to create a softer version of a smoky eye and paired it with a soft beige on her cheeks and lips.”

Complexion

Prep the skin with Chanel Sublimage Essential Regenerating Fluid ($295, chanel.com). On Emma, “I focused on the perimeter of her face, dabbing product directly onto her cheekbones, temples, jaw line and neck, then applied foundation to the center of the face fanning it out toward the edges with a Beauty Blender sponge,” said Rachel, who used Revlon Nearly Naked Foundation in Vanilla ($9.99, revlon.com).

Sculpt the cheeks with a sheer powder blush and dab nude Revlon ColorBurst Lip Butter in Creamsicle ($7.49) on the apples of the cheeks for “a peachy glow,” says Rachel.

Eyes

Apply a warm brown shadow from Revlon ColorStay 16H Eyeshadow Quad in Addictive ($7.49) along the lash line and into the crease of the eye. Add bronze Revlon Illuminance Creme Shadow in Precious Metals ($6.50) over the powder shadow for dimension. Curl lashes and apply two coats of Revlon PhotoReady 3D Volume Mascara in Black ($8.99).

Lips

To recreate Emma’s soft pink lip, blend Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Runway ($9.99) with Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Chic ($34).

Hair

“Emma’s look was fresh and fun, from the bow on her dress to her layered jewelry,” said hair stylist Mara Roszak. “I decided to create a textured updo that wasn’t overly serious and had a loose, comfortable feeling.”

Step 1: Apply Moroccanoil Curl Control Mousse ($23.20, moroccanoil.com) to damp hair and rough dry. “This helped lock in moisture and ensured a smooth, soft definition to her waves,” Mara explained.

Step 2: Use a 1-inch curling iron to create waves and touch up the hair’s texture.

Step 3: Braid one side back and pin into place. On the other side, twist hair back and pin. Continue twisting and pinning sections until all of the hair is up.

Step 4: Let a few loose pieces fall to frame the face. Spray Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong ($22.20) on your fingertips and rub on the pieces to create texture.

Step 5: Finish with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium ($22.20) for natural-looking hold.

Read more: Spring’s Boldest Beauty Trends, From The Runway To The Red Carpet