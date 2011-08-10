Emma Stone & Olivia Wilde Are Revlon’s New Brand Ambassadors

Revlon‘s President and Chief describes the Revlon woman as “glamorous, confident and bold,” so it’s no wonder that Revlon welcomes actresses Emma Stone and Olivia Wilde to its team of celebrity global brand ambassadors. Who could be better?

As brand ambassadors, Stone and Wilde will appear in Revlon campaign multimedia, TV, print and digital ads. Revlon’s gorgeous group of ambassadors includes, Jessica Biel, Kate Hudson, Elle MacPherson, Jessica Alba, and Halle Berry. Their campaign will compliment a new color cosmetics line as well as new nail polish products. Revlon will be taunting its Facebook fans and Twitter followers with sneak-peek videos until the entire campaign rolls out next year. We can’t wait for 2012 when Stone and Wilde will make their first appearances in the beauty brand’s ads!

