Emma Stone Wearing No Makeup at a Music Fest Is Perfection

Sometimes, when you hit up a music festival, it’s best to go bare-faced. And that’s just what Emma Stone did at the fifth annual Global Citizen Festival in Central Park over the weekend. Though she appeared in full hair and makeup on the red carpet at Toronto Film Festival for La La Land‘s premiere earlier this month—so she’s not pulling a full-on Alicia Keys and eschewing makeup altogether—the bare-faced beauty saw no need to wear makeup to a show featuring performers including Rihanna and Chris Martin. And so she skipped it.

Wearing a red mock-turtleneck sweater that zipped down the back, a pair of black jeans, and a wristband, Stone could have almost passed for just another onlooker with her no-makeup look, except for the fact that she’s Emma Stone and so that’s actually impossible.

Rihanna sang “Love on the Brain” (see her performance of it in the YouTube video below), Martin covered Prince‘s “Raspberry Beret,” and Kendrick Lamar raised the crowd’s spirits with “Alright,” all in the name of ending extreme poverty across the globe by 2030. Stone took photos with her floral-case-covered iPhone and seemed to be having the time of her life. And, once again, yet another star proved that there’s no need to wear a full face of makeup all day every day.