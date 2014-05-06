Get Emma Stone’s Textured Braid and Sunkissed Makeup From the Met Gala

It’s a rare moment to catch Emma Stone not looking phenomenal, and the 2014 Met Gala was no exception. Donning a voluminous side braid and sunkissed makeup, the “Amazing Spiderman 2” actress looked effortlessly glamorous on the red carpet. Naturally, we saw her and needed the scoop, so we got the details on her look straight from her beauty team.

Emma’s hairstylist Mara Roszak for L’Oreal Paris — who’s also responsible for all of those stunning styles on her “Spiderman” tour — wanted to give Emma a fresh, young style that was all about texture. To get the braid, start by applying L’Oreal Paris Advanced Style High Lift Creation Spray at the roots of your hair while it’s damp. Then, spray Tousle Waves Spray from the mid-lengths to the ends, rough drying hair away from the face to build texture and volume. Once the hair is dry, tease the crown for height and backcomb throughout. Start creating a wide, woven braid from the left, moving over to the right and making a side braid. Secure the end of the braid with an elastic and allow the face-framing pieces to fall freely. Lock in the style with L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray.

As for her makeup, Chanel celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin gave Emma her fresh look. “I wanted to focus on a light, sunkissed look to let Emma’s beauty shine,” Rachel says. For her subtle eyes, Rachel used Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Illusoire and New Moon on her lids and Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in Topaz along the lash line. Along her cheeks, Rachel used Revlon PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Peach Light. To finish off the look with the lips, Rachel layered Revlon ColorBurst Balm Stain in Cherish and Chanel Aqua Crayon Lip Color Stick in Rosewood.