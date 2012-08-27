StyleCaster
Emma Stone Looks Fiercely Futuristic, Snooki Gives Birth

Megan Segura
by

ss emma stone interview Emma Stone Looks Fiercely Futuristic, Snooki Gives BirthEmma Stone graces the September cover of Interview, and she is killing it. Her hair and makeup definitely give off a futuristic vibe, and guess what? In the future, Emma Stone is just as hot. –via Styleite

The world can now breathe a sigh of relief. Snooki gave birth over the weekend to a baby boy, Lorenzo Dominic. Does leopard print come in blue? –via People.com

Mandy Moore is working on a new album with hubby Ryan Adams. Moore said of the collaboration, “It felt like a no-brainer. I’m not trying to play a different role but with him I get a different sound, a different way of writing and I like that.” –via The Wall Street Journal

New teaser videos for Lady Gaga’s perfume, Fame, have been released. And yes, they’re just as weird as you might expect. –via Styleite

