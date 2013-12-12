Hair Crush: Emma Stone is the Ultimate Hair Chameleon

If there’s one thing we love at Daily Makeover, its a hair chameleon—a woman who can pull off any color. In the world of makeovers, it’s the best option—a bold change, and yet, if it doesn’t come out just right, you can experiment with a different hue right away. No growing out phase necessary.

Emma Stone happens to be my favorite chameleon. Never does she make a drastic cut (no Jennifer Lawrence chop for her), but her switch from blonde to red completely transforms her. And to be honest, I can’t decide which I like more. She has the personality (and skin tone) for a copperish red, but her natural blonde hair works so well with her eyes.

Changing your color that often—Emma made a short return to red this year to only go back to blonde a few weeks later—puts a toll on the hair’s health. But Emma’s has a perfect shine. And dare I say, only a few split ends in sight. She credits Davines LOVE Smoothing Shampoo and the NOUNOU Conditioner as her go-to. “I need a lot of moisture for my skin, but not for my hair,” the actress told Hollywood Life. “I have the opposite problem with my scalp as I do my face. This clarifying shampoo doesn’t weigh down my hair, and the conditioner is great for baby fine hair. It also smells very good, too.”

