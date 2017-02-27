Uh, Emma Stone Used Only Drugstore Hair Products to Create Her Oscars Waves

So, we’re not going to pretend that the most exciting thing at last night’s Oscars was Emma Stone’s hair, because obviously the most exciting thing was when La La Land was wrongly awarded Best Picture, instead of Moonlight, and then feeling yourself getting irately angry that Moonlight was robbed of its big Oscars moment.

BUT, if you’re obsessed with beauty like we are, then before all of the mortification occurred, your biggest oh-my-god moment was when Stone took to the red carpet with literally the shiniest, smoothest, old-Hollywood waves that we’ve ever seen since, well, old-Hollywood times, that were the result of drugstore hair products. Yup, affordable, drugstore hair products that you can actually buy and use on yourself to recreate the look at home. And we’re about to tell you how.

The insanely perfect waves were the creation of Mara Roszak, a hair wizard whose client list includes Brie Larson, Elle Fanning, Lilly Collins, and 90-percent of Hollywood. After combing a few dollops of L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Inject Volume Mousse through Stone’s roots, Roszak (who is a L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador, so, obviously, she only used L’Oréal products) blew out her hair with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (definitely not drugstore price) and a round brush to create a soft, smooth bend to the hair.

She then curled small sections of hair around Stone’s head with a one-inch curling iron and let them sit for a few minutes before brushing them out with a paddle brush. Roszak then blasted L’Oréal Paris Boost It High Lift Creation Spray throughout the hair for volume, brushed through it once more, and misted L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray (the only hairspray found in literally every single hairstylist’s kit) over the waves to add shine and hold. The result? Emma Stone with the most Hollywood of Hollywood hairstyles. And yes, it was all the magic of drugstore products.