Emma Stone Has The Easiest Red Carpet Hairstyle, Learn How to Copy It

Emma Stone looked fabulous last night at Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration in a pink Valentino dress, but we can’t get over how cute and easy her hairstyle is! The updo is chic but casual so this look works for just about every occasion, whether you’re going out with friends or actually hitting up an event worthy of a red carpet.

Her hair was pulled into an updo then slightly rolled under and pinned to form a small bun. The rest of her fringe was left out and one small piece was pinned back (seemingly at the last minute) with a few bobby pins. To finish the look, the top was slightly teased for added volume. Congratulations Emma Stone, you had the best red carpet hairstyle that we can all wear!

What do you guys think of the look? Would you try this, day or night?

[Image via Smart Galleries/Frazer Harrison]