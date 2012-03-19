Emma Stone Takes On A New Hue

Emma Stone wowed us all when she stepped out with a sexy blonde hue last year, for her role as Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, but quickly switched back to her more comfortable signature dark auburn shade when filming stopped.

Now, as press amps up for the movie release, Emma was spotted at WonderCon with a light, almost strawberry blonde hue. Clearly no stranger to dying her hair, Emma is right on trend with lightening up her strands for the warmer weather. The actress matched her lighter hair with a dark navy blazer and deep smokey eyes for the conference, to chat about her role in the flick, in which she stars opposite of her real life boyfriend Andrew Garfield.

What do you think of her new hue? Do you like the easy adjustment she made for the warmer season, or would you rather her go back to her blonde roots? Let us know in the comments below!

Images via sipa