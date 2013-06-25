Emma Stone’s Secret to Glowing Skin is Baking Soda

Celebrities, they’re just like us. In the latest budget beauty news to hit, we’ve learned that Emma Stone told Elle France that she uses $1 baking soda as a face scrub. Coming from a girl whose skin is flawless and can only be compared to porcelain, when she says she uses a product she’d find in her kitchen to make her skin glow, we listen. While Emma using this DIY scrub holds a lot of weight, she’s not alone. Because baking soda has a coarse, but not rough consistency, it’s the perfect texture for a face scrub, and works on even the most sensitive skin. You can either add some baking soda to your usual cleanser to amp up the scrubbing power, or simply mix with water to create a completely natural scrub.

Because we love DIY scrubs so much (and we have a feeling you do too), here are a few other at home scrubs you can make from the contents of your cabinets, a la Emma Stone.

Lip Scrub: Mix together 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil, 2 teaspoons of honey and 2 teaspoons of sugar. Using either your finger or the tip of your toothbrush, buff onto your lips in tiny circular motions to scrub away any dry, dead skin. Wash the scrub off with water, and remember to moisturize afterwards with petroleum jelly to seal in the benefits.

Cellulite Scrub: Combine about 1/4 cup of coffee grounds with 3 tablespoons of hot water and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes, or until a paste is formed. Using small circular motions, apply the scrub to any area where you have cellulite, and wash off with water once you're done scrubbing. With this, we suggest using the scrub in the shower, however be wary of the coffee grounds going down your drain and clogging it up.

Body Scrub: Take 1/4 cup olive oil and 1/2 cup sugar and mix together, creating a texturized paste. Use as a body scrub on areas of dry, rough skin, paying particular attention to the elbows, knees and ankles. By using this as a scrub before shaving your legs or using a self tanner, your skin will be smooth and glowing afterwards.

