Emma Stone’s Latest Hair Color is the Transformation We Didn’t See Coming

When you think of Emma Stone, there’s one thing that comes to mind besides her killer acting skills: that signature red hair. We know it, we love it and we’re always on the cusp of recreating it. For a long time, many assumed Stone was a natural-born redhead, though her natural hue is blonde, a color we’ve seen her wear before. Well, in news we definitely weren’t expecting, Stone’s bypassing red and blonde for something way darker; brown hair, to be exact.

These chocolate brown tresses are definitely new territory, but oh, so good. Earlier this week, Stone debuted her latest color change at the 2019 Producers Guild Awards though we have to admit we were completely surprised, we’re definitely into it.

Is it just us or is everyone going for the dramatics this year? This hair makeover is just one of many to make headlines so far, from Katherine Langford’s fiery red locks to Rowan Blanchard’s choppy pixie.

Anyways, Stone also spared no effort styling her hair for the occasion too. Instead of leaving her hair down, she swept it back with a deep side part, leaving a section in the front loose for volume and texture. One thing’s for sure, her brown tresses with hints of red make those green eyes pop and her fair skin radiate.

There’s no confirmation on why Stone went to the dark side and TBH we don’t care if it was for work or play. Kudos to Stone for going against the grain of pastels and poppy colors for a dark, natural-looking hue.