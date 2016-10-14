Emma Stone Gets a Black Bob and Micro-Bangs for “Vogue”

Emma Stone, resident best friend to everyone in the world, has undergone a massive hair change—well, nine, to be exact. And though we’d like to say that they were all real, and that Stone is just a magical unicorn chameleon who shapeshifts her hair throughout the day, her quick-change styles—hello, jet-black bob and bangs—were actually part of her November Vogue cover shoot, in which she pretty much looks like a different person, nine times in a row.



In the feature, Stone discusses her new December-release, La La Land, a quirky film about old-Hollywood showbiz, with a ton of sing-songy tap dances and dreamy love scenes with Ryan Gosling. (The answer to your question is yes, this is the movie will melt your brain.) So what better to showcase the many talented sides of Stone than with a photoshoot featuring nine different hairstyles (and two dyed-wig jobs!), with a smattering of old-school outfits?







You know—just your classic blunt, ‘20s flapper-girl bob and black lipstick. Totally wearable for everyday outings. And yet, somehow, Stone pulls it off, because she is, of course, Emma Stone. Though the rest of the shoot is a bit tamer, with high-shine finger waves and thick, black curls, we’re still kind of impressed that Stone still feels like Stone in each of these pictures, even when snacking on potato chips in a silk Gucci dress and Coach slippers. Which may or may not be the ultimate dream (except, like, replace the dress with sweatpants).