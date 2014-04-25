Beauty Buzz: Emma Stone Chopped Bangs, Bey Wants to Know #WhatIsPretty, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Beyonce launched her latest single off her album, “Pretty Hurts,” and in conjunction with it is asking everyone via social media #WhatIsPretty. Well, what is it? [Popsugar Beauty]

2. This is gross: After conducting research, NYU’s Center for Genomics and Systems Biology found that dollar bills contain over 3,000 different kinds of bacteria. [Glamour]

3. Connie Britton wants a hair change, and she may be dyeing her lust-worthy hair pink…please don’t Connie. [Daily Makeover]

4. Legendary editor Jane Pratt takes us along for a week in her life with her beauty diary. [Racked]

5. As Emma Stone’s movie press tour amps up, the actress debuted freshly cut bangs (and new ombre) for us to lust after. [People StyleWatch]