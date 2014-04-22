Emma Roberts Shows Us a Spring-Ready Makeup Look

At the New Yorkers For Children’s Gala last night, celebrities, models and editors alike dressed up in their designer finest for a good cause. But, we couldn’t help but notice that one person stood out above the rest – Emma Roberts. The actress styled her blonde bob with soft, deeply side-parted waves to keep her look fresh and casual. What we couldn’t tear our eyes away from though was her playful pairing of pink makeup shades.

Roberts chose to complement her grey Chloe top with a pink flushed cheek and pink lip – perfect for spring. To keep everything still fresh and gorgeous, she filled in her brows slightly for some definition and framing and left her eyes simple, choosing a neutral hue for shadow and heavier mascara on the top lashes with just a tiny bit of mascara closer to the root on the bottom lash line.

To get this look, we recommend using Chanel Rouge Coco’s Camelia for lipstick with a touch of cream blush on the apples of the cheeks, like Tarte’s Cheek Stain in Fearless Pink Coral.

As for Roberts, we’ll be staying tuned to see what she does next – while she was getting ready for the Gala last night she tweeted an awful lot about Chloe and the Roses de Chloe scent – could this mean she’s set to be the face? Time will tell…but we certainly hope so!