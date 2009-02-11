Emma Roberts to Neutrogena

When it comes to branding fresh-faced young starlets, no one does it better than Neutrogena. Emma Roberts is the newest addition to the list of which includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mandy Moore, Mischa Barton, Hayden Panettiere, and most recently Vanessa Hudgens (who promotes my favorite Pink Grapefruit product line).

As a “brand ambassador”, she will be the newest “face and voice” of the Neutrogena. It has yet to be decided if she will represent a particular product, or the brand as a whole. At only 18 years old, and already a Nickelodeon star, Roberts has stayed under the radar with endorsements, but her burgeoning movie career and more campaigns sure to come, she has a bright future.