Emma Roberts Looks a Lot Cuter Than Me Masking at Home

I don’t know about you but when I do a face mask at home, I’m usually wearing a hoodie, leggings and slippers. Or maybe a robe. But when Emma Roberts tries a Loop mask, she looks chic as hell doing it. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram Stories late last month wearing a Capulet plaid tank and Acler flared cropped jeans, an #OOTD that would be cute for brunch or a night out with friends. But Roberts, like all of us, is self-distancing at home. Is that what she wears at home? Impressive.

Roberts’ yellow top even matches her face mask. Did she plan that? Or did she pop the face mask on, realize it matches and take her cute photo? Either way, she for sure got the mirror shot. Wearing high-waisted jeans at home is a brave move and one I am not doing while home in isolation. In fact, I’m not really wearing pants at all.

The mask Roberts is trying is from a new brand called Loops. The Korean-made hydrogel masks contain active ingredients such as baobab oil, cactus extract and rice extract. Each is made from sustainable materials that are even compostable. There are options for before bed to calm and moisture skin, detox after a workout or glow before a big event. Roberts chose the Sunrise Service mask, an AM-friendly mask that contains pumpkin extract to depuff, baobab oil to rejuvenates, bio duoferm to protect against free radical damage and a white flower complex to brighten skin.

Extra points for a matching ‘fit.

