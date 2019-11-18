Emma Roberts Just Traded In Her Brown Hair for Honey Blonde

Now that the latest season of American Horror Story has ended, Emma Roberts has said goodbye to her 1984 brunette hair. Roberts went honey blonde, a gorgeous warm shade that brightens her skin and brings the California girl back to her roots. Nikki Lee, co-founder of 901 Salon in Los Angeles, is responsible for the look. She shared her thoughts on the sunny—not icy—hue as well as how she’s keeping her client’s hair healthy through all its many changes.

“Honey got a new do! Emma is proving that not everything is going to be icy this winter,” Lee said in a statement. “Instead, we’re keeping things warm. Since we knew we wanted to go long with her hair, we wanted to make sure the blonde wasn’t platinum-looking. Keeping it in this honey tone gives us a more natural and classic vibe for this holiday season.”

Lee used Joico’s Blonde Life Lightener to lift Roberts’ color and her own haircare line (with co-founder Riawna Capri) to help keep her strands healthy. “Emma has been many colors for various roles so keeping her hair healthy is always our first priority,” Lee said. “After her color correction from brunette to blonde, I treated her hair with In Common’s Crystal Cashmere in-salon treatment. This added nourishment and strength back into her hair and left it feeling soft and looking shiny.”

As you can see, Roberts didn’t just go blonde. She also added major length. Lee used Great Lengths Extensions, saying: “We left her hair long and I added seamless layers and texture. We were thinking of renaissance vibes. After shooting AHS with short dark hair this was the perfect switch to add brightness and sunshine in her life.” Lee sent Roberts home with a travel-size of In Common’s Magic Mist ($18 at In Common) to repair and hydrate her hair.

It’s possible she’ll be back to brunette for her next project but for now, we’re loving the blonde.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.