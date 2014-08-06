News: Emma Roberts Goes Longer and Lighter; Kim Komplains About Her Baby Weight

Emma Roberts traded in her long brunette bob for long dirty blonde extensions. Did she also trade in fiancé Evan Peters for a T-shirt that reads “More boys”? Unclear… but here’s some photographic evidence to support both theories. [Daily Mail]

Sigh. Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to air grievances about her body and “15-20 pounds of baby weight.” Her complaint that her “hips and butt are huge now” have us wondering if she even knows what she became famous for in the first place. [Us]

In other Kardashian-Jenner beauty news, Kendall Jenner has had her eyebrows bleached for the sixth time since February. Well, that’s one way to lose ‘em. [People]

We’ve long been super-fans of French beauty brand L’Occitane, but these seven little-known facts about the company really took us by surprise. [Beauty High]