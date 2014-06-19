News: Emma Roberts Goes Brunette; Microbeads Banned in Illinois

We love a good hair color switch-up, especially when it’s as pretty as this brand new blonde-to-brunette makeover on Emma Roberts. [People]

In another makeover move, Ashley Tisdale chopped off her long locks into a layered bob. We can’t say we’re surprised: She’s following in the footsteps of other starlets like Kaley Cuoco and Hilary Duff. [Us]

Eating hazelnuts is one thing, but would you consider them as an ingredient in your skin care? [Beauty High]

Microbeads, the tiny pieces of plastic that provide grittiness in many exfoliating products, have been outlawed in Illinois on the grounds that they pollute waterways. [The Atlantic]