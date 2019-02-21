Emma Roberts Went ‘Back to Basics’ With This Hair Makeover

What better way to prove you’re a true hair chameleon than a dye job on-the-fly? Emma Roberts has sported every hue from blonde to cotton candy pink and looks equally fabulous in all of them. But her most recent ‘do change was a total YOLO move. Instead of a standout neon shade, she’s taking it back to an amped-up version of her naturally brunette strands.

Yesterday, the former Scream Queens star revealed her new look on Instagram with the caption, “Back to the basics” underneath a straight-on shot of her shoulder-length strands. And while Roberts slays in every color and style (literally), there’s something inexplicably fresh about this deep hue that keeps us locked into her reveal.

Maybe it’s because the dark color, bold brows (tinted to match her new color) and short choppy lob with a center part make her green eyes pop. At the same time, it also gives off a sophisticated-but-still-youthful look we’re constantly trying to master. Not to mention, the dark color is very apropos for winter and the caramel-colored tips transition perfectly into spring.

According to seasoned hair pro, Nikki Lee, who is responsible for the dye job, Roberts walked into the salon with plans to touch-up her blonde strands but decided to change things on a whim instead. And we’re not mad at it. Lee, who is Roberts’ long-time stylist, says the 28-year-old actress is the ‘queen of change’ and wears it well every time. We concur.

Since history has proven Roberts doesn’t commit to a color for too long, we’ll enjoy the new ‘do while it lasts. With a new season right around the corner, don’t be surprised if she has a new color or style plans tucked in her back pocket.